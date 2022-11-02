Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 2

Edmond (Ebbie) O'Reilly

Ballypatrick, Clonmel, Tipperary, E91 C9E5

Edmond (Ebbie) O’Reilly, Ballypatrick, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family following a short illness on Sunday 30th October 2022

Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Attracta, sons Stanley and Rory, daughter Holly, daughters in law Deirdre and Zita, grandchildren Lily, Max, Robyn, Fern, Erika and Daniel, sisters Breda, Anne and Bernadette (Bunny), brothers Jack and Terry, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

May Ebbie Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (Eircode E91C9E5) on Wednesday from 2pm to 8pm,

Ebbie’s Funeral will arrive at St. John the Baptist Church Kilcash at 11.50am on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

House Private on Thursday morning Please

Family Flowers only Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Mary Rose RYAN

Glasthule, Dublin / Tipperary

RYAN Mary Rose (Glasthule, Co. Dublin, late of Tipperary) October 30, 2022 (peacefully) in the Ashlawn Nursing Home, Nenagh. Very sadly missed by family, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Removal Wednesday (Nov 2) from Quinn’s of Glasthule to St. Joseph’s Church, Glasthule arriving for 10am Funeral Mass which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/glasthule followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Mary Kathleen Patel (née Butler)

Swanmore, Hampshire, England and formerly of Grange, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Mary Kathleen Patel (nee Butler) formerly of Grange, Nenagh, peacefully at her home in Swanmore, Hampshire, England, surrounded by loving family and carers on 18th October 2022. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Dr. Vinod Patel and her loving parents Patrick and Bridget Butler. Sadly missed by her loving sister Veronica (Vera) (Kennedy) and brother Anthony (Tony) Butler, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Mary's funeral Mass will take place at 12 noon on 24th November 2022 at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, Bishops Waltham, Hampshire with cremation at Wessex Vale Crematorium at 1.45pm. Mary's and Vin's ashes will be brought home to Ireland for interment at a later date.

Evelyn Morrissey

Killaghy, Mullinahone, Tipperary, E41 NV22

Morrissey, Killaghy, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, suddenly at her residence, October 31st 2022.

Evelyn, deeply regretted by her loving parents: Paddy and Liz, sister: Marian, brother: Gerald; niece: Suranne; nephews: Dylan, Gavin and Zane, Uncles, Aunts, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence in Killaghy, Mullinahone (E41NV22) on Wednesday, November 2nd, from 5.30pm with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, November 3rd, in St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.

House Private on Thursday Please.

Donatons, if desired, to The Journey Man, Carrick-on-Suir.

Billy (William) Moloney

Ballydrehid, Cahir, Tipperary

Billy, predeceased by his brother Robert. He will be very deeply missed by his loving children Lorcan, Alisha, Cillian and Brody, father Willie, mother Susan, sister Teresa, niece, uncles, aunts, extended family and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11am to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Kilmoyler for funeral mass at 11.30am Burial afterwards in Killaldriffe Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Denis MAHER

'Fort Donagh', Ardmayle, Cashel, Tipperary

Peacefully in the loving care of Oak Ward, University Hospital Waterford. Denis, beloved brother of the late Alberta (Taylor). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, sons Albert and Patrick, daughters Louise and Amy, daughters-in-law Anne and Lorraine, sons-in-law Swen and Noel, grandchildren Liam, Ciara, Ruby, Albert, Ellen, Calum, Robyn, Cian and Emma, brothers Philip and Austin, sisters-in-law Ann and Hannie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem on Thursday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan at 11.30am followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

Richard George Lewis

Barrack Street, Templemore, Tipperary

Richard George Lewis, Barrack Street, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, (Global Solutions) Co. Tipperary, 30th of October 2022. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Carol, daughter Lisa, son David, grandchildren Samuel, Benjamin and baby Richard, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Friday evening the 4th of November, from 4 pm to 6 pm. Funeral service in St. Mary’s Church, Templemore on Saturday at 2 pm. Cremation will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Monday at 3 pm.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Christy Hussey

Phibsborough, Dublin / Cahir, Tipperary

Christy Hussey, (Phibsborough, Dublin, formerly of Cahir, Co. Tipperary) unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 25, at the Mater Hospital, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents Christopher and Bridget and sisters Mary and Betty and sadly missed by his brothers Mattie, Tommy, Andy, Michael, Seamie, Conleth and Dominic, his sisters Breeda and Ita, and his nieces, nephews, and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Reposing at Massey Bros, Funeral Home, Cabra Road, on Friday, 4th November, from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Removal to Crematorium at Glasnevin Cemetery, arriving at 2:20pm for funeral service.

Family flowers only.

All enquiries to Massey Bros., Cabra on (01) 838 9774.

Patrick Gubbins

Kilross, Tipperary

Patrick Gubbins, Kilross, Co. Tipperary. 1st November 2022. Predeceased by his parents Patrick & Eileen & nephew Daniel. Deeply regretted by his brothers James (Ballyporeen), Noel (Kildimo), sisters Helen (Martin, Ballyporeen), Rina (Roche, Kilross), Martina (Walsh, Garryspillane), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Alice, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

James Fitzgerald

Fenit, Kerry, V92 PY58 / Fethard, Tipperary

James Fitzgerald of Fenit, Co. Kerry and formerly Fethard, Co. Tipperary, died peacefully, on 31st October 2022, beloved husband of Tess and dear father of Dominic, James & David. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Ryan and Kylie, brother Olly, sister Mary, daughter-in-law Clair, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence in Fenit (V92 PY58) on Thursday, 3rd November, from 4 pm to 6 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Oratory, Fenit on Friday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for James will be celebrated at 11.00 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-josephs). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

Rest in Peace.

Maureen Connolly (née Tobin)

Pearse Park, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel, with her family by her side, Maureen, wife of the late Paddy, mother of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving family, Bernadette, Jim, Kathy, Pat and Liam, daughters in law Eilis, Breda and Rachel, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fennessys' Funeral Home this Wednesday evening from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to SSPeter & Paul's Church, arriving at 10.45 o clock for Requiem Mass at 11 o' clock. Funeral thereafter to St Patrick's Cemetery. Those who cannot attend, can take part in the ceremony on the Church live stream service.

Michael (Mike) Coffey

Shower Corner, Newport, Tipperary

Coffey, Michael (Mike), Shower Corner, Newport, Co. Tipperary. November 1st 2022 peacefully in the loving care of the staff and his family at Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his sister Bridget Maher. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, sons John, Tim and Michael, daughters Siobhán and Helen, daughters in law Aine, Majella and Mary, sons in law Padraig Kennedy and John O’Connell, adored grandchildren Shane, Patrick, Brendan, Stephen, Liam, Darren, Robin, Jane, Aidan, Aisling and Sean, sister Nancy Mulcahy, sister in law Biddy Kinane, nephews, nephews in law, nieces in law, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’ s Funeral Home Newport on Thursday 3rd November from 6 to 8 P.|M. With removal to the Church of the Most Holy redeemer Newport. Requiem Mass on Friday 4th November at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards to Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Hospice.



