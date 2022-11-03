Search

03 Nov 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 3

Rest in Peace

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Tipperary deaths and funerals

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Nov 2022 8:30 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

John Withero
Artane, Dublin / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

WITHERO, John – 2nd November 2022, (Artane Dublin 5, formerly of Tipperary Town), in his 94th year died peacefully at Tara Winthrop Nursing Home; predeceased by his wife Phyllis, daughters Mary and Jackie, granddaughter Liza. John will be sadly missed by his daughters Fran, Ger, Jo, Phil, Pam, Chris and Theresa, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

"May John rest in peace."

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock on Thursday afternoon, 3rd November, from 3pm to 5pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Brendan’s Church, Coolock arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Friday morning, 4th November, at 10am.

St. Brendan's Church, Coolock

Jimmy Hawkins
Ard ná Greine, Clonmel, Tipperary

Jimmy Hawkins, Ard na Greine, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, died peacefully at home on Monday, 31st October 2022. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, children Damien, Sam and Rachel, sisters, brothers, family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 12 noon to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork for Funeral service at 2pm. Family flowers, donations, if desired, to Irish Kidney Association.

Joseph Breen
Raheny, Dublin / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Breen, Joseph (Raheny and formerly of Church Street, Tipperary) 1st November 2022, (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Gabriel's Nursing Home. Predeceased by his parents TJ & Kathleen Breen and his sister Margaret. Very sadly missed by his brother Con, sister Mary, brother-in-law Eoin, sister-in-law Máire, deeply loved and respected by his nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Springdale Road, Raheny on Thursday (Nov. 3rd) from 3pm to 5pm. Removal on Friday morning to Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace Church, Raheny arriving for 10am Funeral Mass (can be watched live at the following link https://rahenyparish.ie/watch-us-live/ followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

The above link is provided and managed by an independent Media provider. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media