Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 13

Teresa Wills (née O'Driscoll)

Crogue, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Wills (nee O'Driscoll) Crogue, Tipperary Town and formerly of Skibbereen, Co. Cork. November 11th 2022. Teresa, peacefully at home. Predeceased by her parents, sisters and brother.

Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Donal, children Caroline, Kathleen, Donal, David and Teresa, grandchildren James, Katy, Amy, Dylan, Jamie and Brooklyn, sisters Agnes, Ann, Jojo, brothers Mark and Danny and their families, son-in-law Jim, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Sunday evening from 5:30pm to 7pm.

Mass for Teresa will take place in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary, on Monday 14th November 2022 at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie.

Larry RYAN

Moanteen, Golden, Tipperary

Peacefully, Tipperary University Hospital. Larry, beloved husband of the late Barbara. Deeply regretted by his loving family Paddy, Katie and Nick, daughters-in-law Mary and Sonya, grandchildren Louise, Megan, Kirsten, Stephanie, Michaela and Isabella, sisters Charlie and Dina, brother-in-law Brian and his wife Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden at 11am followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery. No flowers please donations if desired to Barnardos Ireland.

Paddy O'SULLIVAN

Dean Ryan Terrace, Cashel, Tipperary

Peacefully, at South Tipperary General Hospital. Paddy, beloved husband of the late Peggy, brother of the late Jimmy and Micky and uncle of the late Brendan. Deeply regretted by his loving family Kay, John and Patricia, daughter-in-law Michelle, grandchildren Dearbhaile, Calum and Mirin, brother Peter, sister Kit Foley, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel, 12.00 noon followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

Tom (Tommie) Cormican

Derrybeg, The Heath, Thurles, Tipperary / Eyrecourt, Galway

And formerly Meelick, Eyrecourt, Co Galway. Peacefully after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by his brothers John, Michael and Paul, sisters Maureen and Evelyn. Devoted husband to Emily, adored father to Mary, Kay, Sean and Claire, grandfather to Shane, Lucy, Saoirse, Caoimhe, Sadhbh, Orla, Muireann and Niamh, brother to Pattie (Reddan). Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons-in-law Ger, Niall and Davy, daughter-in-law Jane, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law Lou, brother-in-law Francis, cousins, former colleagues in An Garda Síochána, great neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles (E41 CP59) on Monday 14th Nov. from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Tuesday 15th Nov. at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Patrick (Pat) Buckley

Finnahy, Upperchurch, Tipperary

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Pat will be sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Margaret, son Larry, daughters Claire Ryan, Mairéad Maxwell and Angela, brothers Eddie and Willie, sisters Margaret Ryan and Mary Kennedy, sons in law Declan and Tom, daughter in law Mary and Angela’s Fiancé Anthony, his adored grandchildren Tadhg, Caoimhe, Moira, Clíodhna, Diarmuid, Lorcan, Grace, Eoin, Aoife, Gearóid, Conor and Seán, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, his large circle of friends and wonderful neighbours.

May Pat rest in peace.

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s funeral home, Upperchurch from 4pm to 7pm on Sunday 13th of November. His remains will arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch on Monday morning for his requiem mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Pat's requiem mass can be viewed on the link https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/ House private Monday morning please.