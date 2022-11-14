Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 14

Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements
Noreen O'Dwyer (née O'Donnell)
The Bungalow, Racebeg, Bearna, Pallasgreen, Limerick / Tipperary Town, Tipperary
O’Dwyer (nee O’Donnell) Noreen (The Bungalow, Racebeg, Bearna, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick and late of Tipperary Town) November 13th 2022 (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick, after a short illness borne with dignity, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Denis and sister of the late Jimmy and Edmond O’Donnell.
Sadly missed by her loving daughters Caroline and Orla, sisters Mary, Alice, Majella, Patricia and Anne, brothers Peter and Gerard, aunt Nonie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Pallasgreen, Tuesday evening from 5.30 pm with removal at 7.30 pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Nicker. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 am and burial afterwards in St. Columba’s Cemetery, Pallasgreen.
Requiem Mass will be streamed live at: https://churchcamlive.com/nicker-parish/
Pearl O'Doherty (née Killeen)
Lorrha, Nenagh, Tipperary
Pearl O Doherty (née Killeen) Lorrha, Nenagh, Co Tipperary 11th November 2022 Peacefully. Predeceased by her husband Felim Remembered with love by her son Shane daughters Marion and Ree, daughter-in-law Arleen, sons-in-law Nick and Chris, grandchildren Jake and Emma, sisters Nollaig and Olive, brother Des, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest In Peace.
Reposing on Monday evening at Sullivan's Funeral Home Main Street Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St Ruadhan's Church Lorrha (VIA) her residence on Tuesday morning at 10.45am for mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Ruadhans Church Of Ireland Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to CARMHA.
Bobby (Michael Joseph) Guiry
Peppardstown House, Fethard, Tipperary
Guiry, Bobby (Michael Joseph), Peppardstown House, Fethard, Co Tipperary, November 12th 2022, suddenly ,but peacefully, at home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Anne, daughters Deborah (Dunphy) and Roberta, son David, daughter-in-law Nicola, sons in law John and Seán, beloved grandchildren Rachel, Orlagh, Katie, Maryrose, Annamai, Síofra, Michael and Aoibhinn, sisters in law, relatives, friends and neighbours.
May he rest in peace.
Family flowers only please. Donations , if desired, to the Irish Community Air Ambulance Service (communityairambulance.ie)
Funeral Arrangements Later
Our Little Boy Daniel FOGARTY
Capparoe, Nenagh, Tipperary
Peacefully, surrounded by his heartbroken parents. Predeceased by his beloved grandmother Mary and uncle Danny. Will be sadly missed by his loving parents Sarah and Shane, grandparents Nicky & Eleanor (Maher) & Donie (Fogarty), his aunts Lisa, Sheila & Lisa and uncles Alan, Gary & Mark, extended family, cousins, neighbours, his nurses and carers, his teachers and classmates in Lissenhall N.S. relatives and friends.
May Daniel Rest In Peace
Reposing at his home in Capparoe (E45 D273) this Monday from 4 o'c to 7 o'c. Mass of the Angels takes place on Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.
File Photo: It was a great weekend for Thurles side Peake Villa with both the Thurles club's sides advancing in Munster Junior Cup.
At the launch of the inaugural Progressive Pathways Fair were Jane Dunne of Naomi’s Café, Thurles, Craig Doyle Carroll and Johnny Delaney from Knockanrawley Resource Centre with CYPSC Coordinator Ruai
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.