14 Nov 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 14

Rest in Peace

Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Nov 2022 8:31 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Noreen O'Dwyer (née O'Donnell)
The Bungalow, Racebeg, Bearna, Pallasgreen, Limerick / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

O’Dwyer (nee O’Donnell) Noreen (The Bungalow, Racebeg, Bearna, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick and late of Tipperary Town) November 13th 2022 (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick, after a short illness borne with dignity, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Denis and sister of the late Jimmy and Edmond O’Donnell.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Caroline and Orla, sisters Mary, Alice, Majella, Patricia and Anne, brothers Peter and Gerard, aunt Nonie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Pallasgreen, Tuesday evening from 5.30 pm with removal at 7.30 pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Nicker. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 am and burial afterwards in St. Columba’s Cemetery, Pallasgreen.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live at: https://churchcamlive.com/nicker-parish/

Pearl O'Doherty (née Killeen)
Lorrha, Nenagh, Tipperary

Pearl O Doherty (née Killeen) Lorrha, Nenagh, Co Tipperary 11th November 2022 Peacefully. Predeceased by her husband Felim Remembered with love by her son Shane daughters Marion and Ree, daughter-in-law Arleen, sons-in-law Nick and Chris, grandchildren Jake and Emma, sisters Nollaig and Olive, brother Des, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing on Monday evening at Sullivan's Funeral Home Main Street Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St Ruadhan's Church Lorrha (VIA) her residence on Tuesday morning at 10.45am for mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Ruadhans Church Of Ireland Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to CARMHA.

Bobby (Michael Joseph) Guiry
Peppardstown House, Fethard, Tipperary

Guiry, Bobby (Michael Joseph), Peppardstown House, Fethard, Co Tipperary, November 12th 2022, suddenly ,but peacefully, at home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Anne, daughters Deborah (Dunphy) and Roberta, son David, daughter-in-law Nicola, sons in law John and Seán, beloved grandchildren Rachel, Orlagh, Katie, Maryrose, Annamai, Síofra, Michael and Aoibhinn, sisters in law, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace.

Family flowers only please. Donations , if desired, to the Irish Community Air Ambulance Service (communityairambulance.ie)

Funeral Arrangements Later

Our Little Boy Daniel FOGARTY
Capparoe, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully, surrounded by his heartbroken parents. Predeceased by his beloved grandmother Mary and uncle Danny. Will be sadly missed by his loving parents Sarah and Shane, grandparents Nicky & Eleanor (Maher) & Donie (Fogarty), his aunts Lisa, Sheila & Lisa and uncles Alan, Gary & Mark, extended family, cousins, neighbours, his nurses and carers, his teachers and classmates in Lissenhall N.S. relatives and friends.
 
May Daniel Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home in Capparoe (E45 D273) this Monday from 4 o'c to 7 o'c. Mass of the Angels takes place on Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Local News

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

