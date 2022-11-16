Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 16

Elizabeth Walsh (née Buckley)

Main Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Cloghan, Offaly

Elizabeth Walsh (née Buckley) La Zenia Spain & formerly Liz’s Bar, 7/8 Main Street, Tipperary Town & Cloghan, Co Offaly. Passed away suddenly on Friday 15th July in Spain. Loving wife, mother and grandmother - Greatly missed by her husband Hugh, sons Keith and Barry, daughters in law Elaine and Claire, grandchildren Alanna Rose, Muireann Ezme and Peadar, extended family, relatives & friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass takes place in St. Mary's Church, Cloghan, Co. Offaly on Saturday (19th Nov.) at 2.00pm, followed immediately afterwards by burial of ashes in Leamonaghan Graveyard, Co. Offaly.

Johnny Ryan

Kilganey, Clonmel, Tipperary

Johnny Ryan, Kilganey, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, 11th November 2022 peacefully at his residence.

Sadly missed by his loving sisters Peggy and Annie, nephew Pat Connors, nieces Winnie Ryan and Mary Connors, extended family, relatives, his very good friend Ray Lee and his many friends.

May Johnny Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Tom Murphy

Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Unit B, Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by his sister Mary. Deeply regretted by the Director of Nursing, staff and community in the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

May He Rest In Peace.

A private Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday 17th November.

Burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles at 2pm.

Tony Kelly

No. 1 Rathroe Terrace, Killenaule, Tipperary / Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny

Tony Kelly, No 1 Rathroe Terrace, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary & formerly Desart, Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny & Ballingarry Coalmines. 14th November 2022. (Suddenly). Predeceased by his mother Kitty & brother Jim (Dingle). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne (nee Dunne, The Islands, Mullinahone), sons Liam, Anthony, John & Noel, daughter Sharon, grandchildren Grace, Aaron, Megan, Lorna, Eva & Reuben, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, in-laws, neighbours & good friends.

May Tony Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Thursday evening from 5 o'c to 7.30 o'c. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Killenaule on Friday morning at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed at www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule.

Phyllis Glynn (née Toohey)

Lusmagh, Banagher, Offaly / Borrisokane, Tipperary

Phyllis Glynn (nee Toohey). Cogran, Lusmagh, Banagher, Co. Offaly and formaly of Greyfort, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary. On 14th November 2022, Phyllis died suddenly but peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Predeceaced by her parents Jeremiah and Margaret, her brothers Martin and Jerry and her infant sons John Paul and Nicholas. Beloved wife of Brendan, Dearly loved and greatly missed by her loving sons Jeremiah and Alan, daughters in law Triona and Eimear and her cherished grandchildren Jeremiah, Cathal, Páidí, Brannagh and Níadh. Deeply regretted by her twin sister Margaret (Tierney, Shinrone), her sister Josie (O’Donoghue, Ballingarry), brothers Noel and Oliver (Borrisokane), sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Phyllis will be reposing in Lusmagh Parish Hall (R42 E840) on Wednesday 16th November from 5.00pm until 8.00pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive in St. Cronan’s Church, Lusmagh for Requiem Mass at 2 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Kilmachonna Cemetery, Lusmagh.

House private on Thursday morning.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Friends of Tullamore Hospital.

Eddie Byrne

formerly Brittas, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully after a long illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of St Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish, Co Limerick. Predeceased by his parents Kitty and Michael, brothers Patrick and Michael, sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Bernadette, Catherine, Anna, Theresa and Carmel, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law Gerry (Gavin), Michael (Power) and Andrew (Beatty), cousins, carers, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 17th Nov. from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 18th Nov. at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie