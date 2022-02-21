Vacant three-bed house in a cul-de-sac location up for auction in Tipperary for €140,000

9 Carrick Court, Templetuohy, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, E41 K6D7
A vacant semi-detached three-bedroom house in a cul-de-sac location is going up for auction as part of BidX1's on February 17.
The property has a guide price of €140,000.
The property boasts a south west facing rear garden and extends to approximately 99 sq. m (1,066 sq. ft).
Churns is the title of one of the exhibits at The Art Escape Group's exhibition, which runs at Clonmel library from next Monday February 28 until Saturday March 12
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.