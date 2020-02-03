Around the 'left behind' county: Tipperary residents on general election 2020

The younger generation in the locality want the next Government to invest in County Tipperary.

Cahir’s Mairéad O’Donnell says rural communities have been “left behind.”

The LIT Thurles Environmental and Geographical Sciences student says: “The focus seems to be on Dublin when finding work after college. Classmates from the farming community are also feeling the problems facing that sector. The next Government needs to put more focus on younger people and the issues they will have to face in the future. Global climate change with adverse weather conditions already being seen in Ireland need to be addressed.”

Knockgraffon's Cormac English is calling on the next Government to invest in South Tipperary. “South Tipperary is full of great people and great places that are ‘making do’ with less hospital infrastructure, negligible public transportation and delayed infrastructure, notably broadband. In the year 2020, the internet remains patchy, unreliable and slow for many people in rural areas. I would like to see some constructive and potent solutions in any future Government,” Cormac says.

University College Dublin student Cormac English

Cahir’s Conor Cashman says youth unemployment is an issue in South Tipperary for those who can't go on to third-level education or aren’t suited to an apprenticeship. “The Government needs to focus on this somewhat forgotten group,” says the 22-year-old, who plays for Cahir GAA Club and Cashel RFC.

Conor Cashman works at Rockwell College

'Ireland one of the best'

Mairead O’Donnell is optimistic about the future, but acknowledges young people could seek careers abroad. “I am hopeful for the future in Ireland and plan to stay, but I can see the attraction of moving abroad where there are more opportunities available. Work is the biggest issue facing me when I leave college. My ideal general election candidate needs to be ready to tackle issues on a local level, as well as addressing the national issues facing young people and the world today,” Mairéad adds.

Similar to Mairéad, Conor Cashman is optimistic about the future, underlining that the next Government needs a clear focus on sustaining rural Ireland while balancing the need for climate action. “They will also need to focus on social issues such as homelessness, education and health,” he says.

Kilsheelan's Niall Murphy also retains confidence that Ireland is the place to be. “I am somewhat optimistic for the future of South Tipperary. There are strong schools and steady employment in the region,” he says.

Trainee accountant Niall Murphy is based in Dublin

“I fear that a lot of talent will be lost to the cities given the rapid urbanisation of Ireland and with the majority of new job creation being focused in Cork and Dublin. However, South Tipperary provides a good quality of life over the cities and hopefully the IDA will be able to attract further companies to the area.

“The move abroad championed by so many young adults over the last decade is an attractive one and one to give thought to, though it is one you need to go into with a clear path. Ireland, for all that people say, remains one of the best places to live and work in the world and with good reason,” he adds.