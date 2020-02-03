Tipperary general election candidate found dead at home

There is huge shock in Thurles this evening following the news of the death of Tipperary general election Independent candidate Marese Skehan.

Tipperarylive understands that Ms Skehan was found dead in her home today, but no details of her passing have been released at this time.

Above: The late Marese Skehan who has passed away.

A lady who was determined to stand up for the values she believed in, Mr Skehan was a member of the highly respected, well known and much loved Skehan family of Cabra Road, Thurles. She had clashed with the Catholic Church on many occasions in her bid to have women ordained to the priesthood and had protested at the Churches stance on many occasions.

Her decision to stand in the general election was not taken lightly and she had been working hard on her campaign up to her untimely passing. She was due to attend an open meeting with the candidates in the Anner Hotel in Thurles this evening alongside others on the ballot paper.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.