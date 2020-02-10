NEWS
WATCH: Tipperary students brave snow to keep general election show on the road
Tipperary students delivering water to general election count staff. Photo credit: RTÉ
Presentation Secondary School, Thurles, County Tipperary, students are braving the snow this Monday morning to deliver water to general election count centre staff.
Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice this Monday and Tuesday.
Presentation Secondary School pupils brave the snow to deliver water to count centre staff in Thurles #GE2020 pic.twitter.com/0sGSudQrnK— RTÉ Tipperary (@RTETipp) February 10, 2020
Snow is falling at the Tipperary count centre in Thurles. Counting resumed this morning at 10am #GE2020 #Tipperary pic.twitter.com/m9cxLAnfsk— TipperaryLive (@TipperaryLive) February 10, 2020
