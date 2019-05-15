Tipperary County Council activates voting service for vision impaired people ahead of local and European elections

Tipperary County Council has activated a freephone number for a vision impaired person for the purposes of voting in the upcoming elections on May 24.

When you dial 1800 804 159, it outlines the candidates for each local electoral area. A vision impaired voter wishing to vote in secret can ask the presiding officer at their polling station to attach a ballot paper template to your ballot paper. Raised numbering and Braille on the template will guide a vision impaired person to the relevant openings that correspond to the candidates on the ballot paper.

This number can be dialled as often as you wish in advance of polling day in order to familiarise yourself with the candidates for Tipperary County Council. You can also use your mobile phone in the polling station centre on polling day to access this information.