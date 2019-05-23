New faces guaranteed in Cashel/Tipperary electoral battle

The battle for seven seats in the Cashel/Tipperary electoral area will bring great change in representation, particularly for the two urban areas.

Cashel and Tipperary are both losing veteran public representatives as councillors Tom Wood in Cashel and Denis Leahy in Tipperary town have decided to bring an end to their political careers.

Both men gave a distinguished service, over forty years in Cllr. Wood's case, and thirty five years for Cllr. Leahy, during which they vehemently and passionately pursued the best possible outcome for their urban areas on a whole range of important issues.

There is no shortage of people lining up to try and win those two vacant seats that are available in the local elections.

Five sitting councillors - outgoing chairman Michael Fitzgerald, Mary Hanna Hourigan and John Crosse of Fine Gael, Roger Kennedy of Fianna Fail and Martin Browne of Sinn Fein will be attempting to hold on to their seats in Friday's election.

They will meet stern competition from within their own parties and a newly formed party representing the March4Tipp movement.

The decision of the March4Tipp group to put forward three candidates following the massive support shown to the two protest marches the group organised to highlight decades of neglect and deterioration in the town has added a new dimension to the contest.

To what extent that massive outpouring of support for those two marches, which saw thousands of people engage in street protest, will be turned into actual votes will be an interesting feature of this election.

March4Tipp are putting forward three candidates, Annmarie Ryan, a local business woman, Lisa McGrath, a youth service worker and Barry Walsh, a security officer, to give the group a voice at a political level.

With the departure of two long serving councillors, one of whom is in an urban area that March4Tipp is so prominent in, is an expectation that the group will achieve their goal of being represented on the next council.

They won't have it all their own way in the race for vacant seats or the seats of sitting councillors with strong contenders being put forward by two biggest political parties representing the urban areas of both Cashel and Tipperary.

In Cashel, Fine Gael are putting forward Declan Burgess and in Tipperary town Fianna Fail are putting up Jacqui Finnan, a former public representative herself and daughter of well known former independent public representative Christy Kinihan.

Robert O'Donnell is standingfor Labour and Tony Black for Sinn Fein, as he bids to join party colleague Martin Browne on the council.