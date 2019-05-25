Race hotting up for final seat in Carrick-on-Suir

With one sitting councilor in Carrick-on-Suir set to lose a seat the race is really hotting up. With 78% of the boxes tallied Imelda Goldsboro Fianna Fail is well ahead with 20.9%. Her closest challenger is Mark Fitzgerald Fine Gael on 15%. Independent Kevin O'Meara is on 14.2% with David Dunne Sinn Fein on 12%. Louise McLoughlin Fine Gael is on 10.2%, Kieran Bourke Fianna Fail 9.5% and Michael Cleere WUAG on 7.6%.