Michael Fitzgerald bills huge lead in Cashel Tipperary

Fine Gael's Michael Fitzgerald is on course for a huge personal vote. He sits on 22.1% in the Cashel Tipperary area with 63% of the boxes opened. His nearest challenger is nearly 10 points behind. Fianna Fail's Roger Kennedy on 12.9%. Next come two other Fine Gael candidates Mary Hannah Hourigan 12.5% and Declan Burgess on 11.9%. The fourth Fine Gael candidate John Crosse is on 8%. Fianna Fail Jacqui Finnan has picked up to get to 6.6% with Sinn Fein's Martin Browne on 6.5% followed by his party colleague Tony Black on 5.7%.