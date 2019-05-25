Fine Gael's Michael Murphy looks set to top the poll in Clonmel

Four of the outgoing councilors look set to retain their seats in Clonmel with all the boxes tallied and first time candidate Garret Ahearn Fine Gael also looks set to take a seat. However Sinn Fein councillor Catherine Carey could be in a battle with former councilor Niall Dennehy for the sixth and final seat. Fine Gael's Michael Murphy leads on the final tally with 22.5% closely followed by Fianna Fial's Siobhan Ambrose on 21.6%. Next is Pat English WUAG on 17.2%. There is a big gap back to Independent and out going mayor Independent Richie Molloy on 8.9% just ahead of Garret Ahearn on 8.8%. The sixth seat looks to be between Catherine Carey and Niall Dennehy both on 5.5.%. It has proved to be a particularly disappointing election for first time Fianna Fail candidate and Chief Executive of Co Tipperary Chamber David Shanahan who polled just 2.1%, the second last of the eleven candidates.