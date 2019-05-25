Poll topper Fitzgerald hits out at March 4Tipp group

Poll topper Michael Fitzgerald put down his resounding win to “absolute hard work, and respect for people”.

“When you give it your best shot in terms of helping people. I think people recognise that, and if you do try your best, they will vote for you.”

Fine Gael, the Co Council, and the municipal district of Cashel Tipperary had faced fierce pressure from the March4Tipp group, formed to highlight Tipperary town’s plight with rallies and protests.

Cllr Fitzgerald said, “In the last few months, a lot of things have happened in my area, and it’s something we’ve had to face up to that challenge, and I think we did. The real judges are here today, as to who was right and who was wrong. It’s the people who cast the votes. I’m not a bitter person in any way but things that were said about me, hurt my family, and me, and hurt the people that I represent. And I think that has shown, and it was said to me on the doorstep.

“I think the March4Tipp was an attack on the present municipal district of Cashel and Tipperary and I think that was totally unfair. We got phone calls at 2 o’clock in the morning, and callers were asking me which way I was entering a meeting, whether I was going in a back door or the front door.

“That was the kind of negativity that was coming through. I knew that that kind of protest wasn’t going to work because I know the kind of investment we got. It made us all up our game which we did, along with the officials, the county manager. It took on a life of its own which wasn’t very nice.”

The Fine Gael result in west Tipperary included a strong showing from newcomer Declan Burgess in Cashel. “Declan is a good young lad,” said Cllr Fitzgerald. “Tom Wood left the scene and Declan took up the mantle there. It looks like we’re going to win four seats out of seven, a huge result for us. I’m pure delighted to be part of it, and delighted to play my part in making that happen. It’s a good day for Fine Gael, and I hope that when all the votes are tallied we’ll be the largest party in Tipperary. “