Cllr David Doran loses his seat in Thurles

Thurles councillor David Doran has lost out in the election to FF councillor Sean Ryan for the final seat in the five seat District.

Newcomer Peter Ryan took the second seat in the District after Cllr Micheal Lowry had topped the poll, with Cllr Seamus Hanafin being elected on the sixth count alongside Peter Ryan.

That left Jim Ryan, Sean Ryan and David Doran to battle out the last two seats, with Jim Ryan taking the fourth seat. And, Cllr Sean Ryan received 128 votes from Cllr Seamus Hanafins surplus to take the fifth and final seat.

Cllr Doran has been hospitalised since last Tuesday and was unable to vote in the election, or to attend the count centre.

He is wished well for a speedy recovery