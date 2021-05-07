Clonmel Junction Arts Festival to hold events in new pop up venue this July

Clonmel Junction Arts Festival, which will take place this year from July 3, are absolutely delighted to introduce their new, pop-up, festival venue, Junction GeoDome, which is a state of the art geodesic dome which can seat audiences safely under current Covid-19 guidelines, including social distancing, with excellent ventilation.

Clonmel is the only large Irish town without a professionally managed performance space, one of the challenges that Clonmel Junction Arts Festival has faced every July. It’s been an interesting challenge and part of the Festival’s personality has been formed in meeting it.

For the Festival’s 20th Anniversary they have come up with an ingenious solution, the Junction GeoDome, a space which can pop up in a couple of days, doesn’t require a huge production team, can pack away neatly for storage, and can also maintain the top-quality production values for which the Clonmel Junction Arts Festival has always been known.

Thanks to funding from the Arts Council of Ireland and Tipperary County Council, the Junction GeoDome has been conceived and designed by CJAF’s production Manager, Colin Everitt, with the assistance of specialist engineers.

Geodesic domes are mathematical constructs where a collection of flat triangles approximate a spherical dome shape. The performance space is at the centre: audience members will all be able to see each other.

Part of the festival experience is the coming together of artists and audiences and in the Junction GeoDome this communal feeling will be enhanced by the nature of the space.

This wonderful new venue will be a hub for Clonmel Junction Arts Festival and other events for many years to come – an innovative geodesic dome that acts as a pop-up venue for the festival as its 2021 home on Mick Delahunty Square at the heart of Clonmel.