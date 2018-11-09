Tipperary ICMSA leader Pat McCarthy slams 'deafening silence' over excessive loan rates

Tipp Town farmer and president of ICMSA, Pat McCormack, has again criticised what he termed the “deafening silence” from the Government and the regulators on the question of the excessive interest rates being charged by Irish Banks, particularly the interest rates being charged by banks on loans to their farmers customers.

Mr McCormack is a board member of the European Milk Board and has used that office to get a clear picture of the real rates being paid by mainland EU farmers compared to their Irish counterparts.

The differences were, he said “jaw-dropping”, with German farmers, for instance, at interest rates of between 1 and 1.8 per cent. In France, the interest rates vary between 2 and 2.8 per cent, substantially lower than what Irish banks charge.

The ICMSA president, who farms outside Tipperary Town at Greenane, was scathing about the rates being charged in Ireland and what he called the complicity of the Government and State agencies charged with monitoring their behaviour.

“We estimate that a farmer with a loan of €80,000 over a five-year term will pay over €6,500 more than their German counterpart borrowing the same amount over the same term. The only appropriate word for this is pillaging, and it’s long past the time when someone in authority asked our regulatory agencies for an explanation”, he said.

“Unfortunately, we have the old story where we know for an absolute fact that we are being – let’s say it straight out – ripped-off by Irish banks who are charging over double the interest rates that the French and German banks charge, while still making a healthy profit,” he said.

Mr McCormack said that the same applied to mortgage rates where there was the same comparatively punitive interest loaded on by the Irish banks that saw Irish customers paying thousands more over the term of the loan than their mainland EU counterpart and all without so much as a chirp out of the regulatory system, who he termed “the ultimate sleeping watchdogs”.

Farm loans were probably a bank’s dream business in that they were usually fully secured against the farm itself and so completely collaterilised.

On any logical basis that would make farm loans cheaper because there was less risk of defaulting, he said.

“But what we see here is that not alone is that safety factor overlooked. “We see that comparatively penal rates are loaded on,” he said.