Tipperary farming: IFA to meet EU Commissioner Phil Hogan following UK vote

Following the defeat of the Brexit motion in the House of Commons this Tuesday, IFA president Joe Healy said he would travel to Brussels for a meeting with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan, at which he would be looking for firm commitments of Commission support for Irish farmers, who would feel the full force of a no deal Brexit.

He said the reality of the situation was that Irish farmers were already bearing the brunt of Brexit through disastrous beef prices. Prices are down 25c/kg or almost €100 per head below this time last year.

“It’s time for EU solidarity to be converted into tangible support. Some of our sectors – beef, dairy, mushrooms – will be very badly exposed and will require significant financial assistance," said Mr Healy.

Mr Healy said the prospect of a crash out Brexit was a serious threat, which would be catastrophic for farmers on the two islands and hugely damaging to the interests of consumers.

"Dicing with a cliff-edge Brexit is madness for everybody,” he warned.

At a meeting with UK farm leaders earlier on Tuesday, Mr Healy said it was the clear view of farm leaders was that a no deal Brexit would be a disaster for farmers in Ireland and the UK and must be avoided.

He said the Irish and UK food supply chains were deeply integrated.

“We have grave concerns regarding the dangers of a no deal outcome that would cause massive disruption to the normal trade flows between the two countries, on which farmers greatly depend for their livelihoods," said Mr Healy.