ICMSA say momentum for increase in farmer May Milk Price is 'irresistible'

The momentum for an increase in farmer May Milk Price has been described as 'irresistible' according to the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA).

Commenting on the rise in the latest Ornua PPI to a level that now translates to a price of 32.1 cpl, the Chairperson of ICMSA’s Dairy Committee said that the momentum for a farmer price rise for milk supplied last month was now “irresistible” .

Mr Ger Quain said that it was impossible for any Co-op or processor to go on ‘spinning the line’ about uncertainty in the markets and indecision when farmers could see that the Co-ops themselves were receiving rises in their prices as was demonstrated in this PPI.

“Farmer-suppliers will not want to hear any more about uncertainty and indecision holding back prices from Co-ops that are themselves receiving better prices as shown, conclusively, in this latest Ornua PPI. Why should this supposed indecision just affect farmer prices alone? It’s nonsense and as far as ICMSA is concerned the argument for a price rise to be announced by all Co-ops when they set May milk price is irresistible”, said the Dairy Committee chairperson.