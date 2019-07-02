Tipperary farming: Factories blamed for lamb prices

Factories have been shredding the lamb price in the last two weeks, destroying farmers’ incomes and lining their own pockets, according to IFA national sheep chairman Sean Dennehy.

He said either the factories are very bad at selling lamb, or they are lining their own pockets at the expense of their farmer suppliers.

Mr Dennehy said that this time last year lamb prices were €5.80 - 5.90/kg. This week factories cut prices to €5.10 - 5.30/kg, which is 60c - 70c/kg or €13 to €15 per lamb down on last year’s price.

“With lamb prices in supermarkets the very same as last year, factories have a lot of explaining to do,” he said.

Mr Dennehy said imported lamb was being used to undermine prices to local factory suppliers, with lamb being brought in from Australia and from Scotland through Northern Ireland.

He said the same factories were telling their local loyal suppliers they have to cut the price every week.

Mr Dennehy called on the factories to stop the race to the bottom with their price cuts. In addition, he said the factories have held back on weight limits and need to move up carcase weights to 21.5kg immediately.

He called for the carcase weight on ewes to move up to at least 45kgs at the factories. He said in the marts ewes were making €1.20/kg last week, which is well above the factory price taking account of the restrictive weight limit some plants are applying.