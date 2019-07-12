Delegates from across Europe attend Teagasc conference

Teagasc hosted the 12th plenary meeting of the European Technology Transfer Offices Circle, at Ashtown, Dublin.

It was attended by over 60 senior representatives of the 30 largest research and technology organisations in Europe, together with representatives from different services of the European Commission.

The meeting dealt with critical issues for the future of European research and technology development, starting with new trends and instruments to promote knowledge transfer in the food and agricultural sector, how to react to the growing role of China in research, technology and IPR, open Innovation and corporate venture, the simplification of the rules of State Aid in research, and the revision of the 2008 EU recommendations on knowledge transfer.

The meeting was also an opportunity for the participants to learn about the organisation of technology transfer in Ireland with different governmental organisations actively promoting technology transfer, in particular Knowledge Transfer Ireland, and the Guinness Enterprise Centre providing an innovation hub for several universities in the country.

The European Technology Transfer Offices has gathered over 200,000 researchers, 35,000 patents, 5,000 software and 4,000 start-ups in Europe since it was set up.

Delegates were given a tour of Teagasc Ashtown’s research capability including its prepared consumer food centre and its meat innovation facility.