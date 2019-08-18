Tipperary farming: IFA welcomes price commitment from Boortmalt

Malting company Boortmalt has said that it intends to purchase malting barley for Crop 2019, as per contracted requirements, despite an accident at its Athy plant on July 30.

"Following the incident at the Boortmalt plant on July 30, farmers were relieved to hear that there had been no injuries at the site and that production at the facility would continue," said IFA malting barley chairman Mark Browne.

Members of the IFA malting barley committee recently met Boortmalt management to ensure that the company would accept its contracted malting barley.

The chairman said that IFA will continue to communicate with Boortmalt regarding issues which may arise as a result of the occurrence (mentioned above), as the barley harvest progresses.

Finally, Mark Browne called on Boortmalt to recognise the ongoing effort and commitment which growers have put into producing quality malting barley, with a particular emphasis on the delivery of crops with a lower protein content, as required by the market.

In an earlier statement, the company confirmed that there was an incident at its malting facility.

“At approximately 4pm on Tuesday, July 30, a building on the site suffered a partial collapse. Thankfully, no member of staff was injured. The reasons for the collapse are unknown at this stage," the statement said.

The company said that it had secured the affected building in line with approved Health and Safety protocols, and commenced a comprehensive investigation into the incident.