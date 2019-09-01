Tipperary farmers are urged to put safety first at all times

People from all over Ireland descended on Tullamore for the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show 2019.

For the sixth year running, FRS, the HSA and FBD Insurance brought Farm Safety Live to the event. Each year the farm safety live event brings something different and this year the focus was on giving smarter tips to people through the live and interactive demonstrations.

The live demos concentrated around the home farm and tips that could be brought home and smartly implemented. The stand was officially opened by MEP Mairead McGuinness.

FRS, FBD and HSA along with the hosts the The Tullamore Show wanted to make a pledge to change on the farm and focused in on four different areas:

- Livestock handling: minimise direct contact by creating a good physical barrier.

- Quads : Minimise risk by seeking professional training and always wearing a helmet.

- Tractors and PTOs: Minimise risk by staying away from moving tractors and ensuring PTO guard is complete.

- Working at heights: Minimise risk by using the right access equipment and not risking a fall.

The four areas were brought to the attention of the audience through safety demonstrations, which ran throughout the day.

Special guests to the Farm Safety Live stand included Minister Creed and Minister Breen.

Safety advice from the HSA, insurance advice from FBD and training course information from FRS Training was available to all.