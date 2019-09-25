Company appoints advisor for Tipperary farms

Milking robot specialist firm, Lely has appointed Catherine Heffernan as its farm management support advisor, covering Tipperary, Wexford, Kilkenny, Waterford, and Carlow.

Ms Heffernan is formerly a ruminant nutritionist for Intouch; Alltech’s nutrition service.

Her new role with Lely Center Enniscorthy is to help and advise farmers to get the most from their Lely robotic system.

Catherine will work directly with farmers in the region, analysing the data coming through the farmers’ robotic systems to make practical improvements, enabling them to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their farm from a productivity and financial perspective.

Catherine has a degree in Agricultural Science, specialising in dairy business, from University College Dublin.

She is originally from a dairy farm in Glenmore, Kilkenny.

Catherine has also spent time in New Zealand working on a 900 dairy cow unit.