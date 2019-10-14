Agriculture
Tipperary farming: beef talks 'can't start until court threats are lifted'
ICSA president says blame lies with industry
ICSA president Edmond Phelan has said the beef talks can't start until threat of court action is removed
The Beef Markets Taskforce cannot begin its work while injunctions hang over individual farmers, according to ICSA president Edmond Phelan.
He was speaking after this Monday's proposed talks were marred by clashes outside the Department of Agriculture when farmers prevented Meat Industry Ireland boss Cormac Healy from entering the building.
“ICSA decided at an early stage this morning that we could not attend the taskforce while injunctions remain in place,” said Mr Phelan.
He said that the association did not condone physical clashes, but said that the blame for the failure of today’s talks stood squarely with those meat processors who had so far refused to issue letters of discontinuance in respect of certain individual farmers.
“There is no way these talks will commence until all legal threats have been removed," said Mr Phelan.
