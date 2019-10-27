Agriculture

Teagasc hosts sustainability event in Tipperary to deal with nitrates regulations

Climate change among items to be discussed

Tipperary Star reporter

Farmers in Tipperary will have an opportunity to update themselves on the new nitrates regulations coming into effect from 2020 onwards.

A farm Sustainability Event will take place on Friday, October 25 on the farm of Michéal Kelly, Ballyvaughan, Clonmel; eircode E91 D275.

The event will address the impact of climate change on agriculture, how farms can enhance the levels of biodiversity on their farms through improved hedgerow management.

A number of demonstrations will be held on the day including low emission slurry spreading, clover use in grassland, use of protected urea, liming and water quality.

All are welcome.