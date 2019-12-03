IFA candidate promises to fight for Tipperary farmers

IFA deputy president candidate Brian Rushe has committed to fighting for family farm incomes in Tipperary should he be elected.

“As IFA Kildare / West Wicklow County chair I’ve dealt with all the sectors. I have worked hand-in-hand with tillage and horticulture farmers in south Kildare. I have fought alongside dairy farmers throughout the county. I have given my all for suckling, beef finishing and sheep farming in all parts of my county executive and I have stood alongside the hill sheep farmers in West Wicklow. I have stood with farmers from across all these sectors," he said.

Mr Rushe said that at the very centre of all farmers in this broad range of sectors, the number one challenge had been farm incomes.

“Farm income is my number one, my number two and my number three priority for all farmers in County Tipperary. It’s my absolute priority for the farmers I will serve. It will be at the heart of every issue I take on. I believe the experience I have gained across all those sectors and the experience I gained from facing all of those challenges have been the ideal preparation to take on the prestigious role as IFA’s next deputy president," he said.

Mr Rushe said that he saw the next deputy president working alongside the next IFA leadership team working to drive positive change on the reputation of farmers among the wider society.

In the past number of years, farmers had gone from being drivers of positive economic and environmental change to being now treated as climate criminals, he said.

"That’s a fight we must take on and win," said Mr Rushe.