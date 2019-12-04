IFA deputy president hopeful calls for CAP cuts to be reversed

IFA deputy president candidate Thomas Cooney is calling for a reversal of proposals to cut the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget and for the protection of all farm schemes currently in place until the reformed CAP is in place if the current CAP is to be rolled-over for two years.

“The Pillar II schemes currently in place provide vital income supports for Irish farmers who cannot afford to take a cut in any of these schemes. They must be protected until the new CAP is in place," he said.

Mr Cooney said that the Government must continually be reminded of the importance of agriculture to Ireland, and that it was agriculture that carried Ireland out of the last recession.

“It needs to make good on its promise to continue to prioritise and contribute more to the CAP budget. When the CAP post-2020 negotiations reconvene, the Government must increase co-funding to Pillar II schemes and develop a new agri-environmental scheme of up to €10,000/farm. Additionally, the new Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) must complement Ireland’s sustainable model of farming and support the low-income sectors such as beef, sheep and tillage, and the suckler cow and the ewe must be supported with schemes of €200/cow and €30/ewe respectively," said Mr Cooney.