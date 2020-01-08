Tipperary farming: ICMSA urges Minister to act to end dispute over fallen animals

ICMSA has called on the Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine to immediately intervene and resolve the dispute between the Department and fallen animal collectors.

Its deputy president Lorcan McCabe said that this was leading to considerably increased charges for farmers removing deceased animals in the last number of months.

“We’ve had members contacting us to report double digit percentage price increases, and ICMSA is requesting Minister Creed and his officials to immediately resolve this issue and bring charges back to previous levels,” said the farm leader.

Mr McCabe said that, with spring calving only weeks away, the situation cannot be allowed to continue where farmers were being charged multiples in terms of disposal costs compared to previous years.

There seemed to be a game of cat-and-mouse being played between the Department and fallen animal collectors and, as usual, it is the farmer who is stuck in the middle and paying, he said.

The deputy president said he understood that a meeting was planned between the relevant stakeholders and the Department, but he stressed the urgency of a resolution given the narrowing timeframe to the beginning of calving.

“We need substantial progress on this and we need it within days,” said Mr McCabe.

He said that on-farm mortalities will always happen and there must be no impediments to their removal - whether cost or any other element.

“Farmers are rightly concerned by these significantly increased costs and the Minister has to get across this issue and resolve it immediately,” said the deputy president.