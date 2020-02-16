Tipperary farming: Next Government ‘has to fight for an increase in CAP’

The next Government has to fight for an increased CAP budget to take account of inflation, according to IFA grain chairman Mark Browne.

“All payments to farmers must be maintained at their current levels. Any increase for farmers below the national average must be funded through an increase in the CAP budget,” he said.

Mr Browne said that there had to be greater flexibility in farm schemes such as TAMS and GLAS to allow grain farmers to invest in their farms.

“We also need to see a greater emphasis on the production and use of native grains in our food, feed and beverage sectors,” he said.

On plant protection, Mr Browne said Irish and European growers needed a level playing field so they were not competing with imports that don’t meet EU standards.

Meanwhile, IFA horticulture chairman Paul Brophy said the next Government had to provide €10m in annual funding to the development of the horticulture sector.

He also called for an extension of employment permits to cater for the demand in the sector.

He said that 500 permits were needed for 2020.