Tipperary TD calls for action on knackery impasse

Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary Jackie Cahill has expressed his frustration with the lack of progress made on the cost of running knackeries.

Representatives of the Animal Collectors Association were forced to take strike action last year as a result of increased costs and new travel restrictions on rendering.

“The current impasse on this issue is deeply regrettable and is extremely frustrating for farmers and knackery owners. Following last September’s strike, the Animal Collectors Association entered into talks with the Department of Agriculture in a bid to find a pathway forward, but after eight months, these discussions have ended in stalemate," he said.

Deputy Cahill said that many knackeries were family run businesses that had been struggling to cope with increased costs over the past few years. Changes in regulations - particularly the travel restrictions on rendering - had made it almost unviable for these businesses to continue.

“I have outlined a number of measures which would ease the burden on knackeries, but the Department has failed to bring forward any resolutions," he said.

The Thurles-based TD pointed out that knackeries were an essential component in the livestock industry and he believec that in order for these businesses to survive the rendering restrictions must be removed and a subsidy for the collection of fallen animals should be introduced.

“Unless meaningful action is taken, these knackeries will simply shut, resulting not only in job losses but also serious issues for farmers who need to dispose of animals," said Deputy Cahill.

Meanwhile, ICSA animal health and welfare chair Hugh Farrell said the last thing farmers needed was ifor knackery services to be further disrupted.

Speaking following the announcement from the Animal Collectors’ Association that collection services were to be halted from this Wednesday Mr Farrell said: “It is very worrying that negotiations between the Department of Agriculture and the ACA on a new Fallen Animal Scheme have come to this impasse. The Department of Agriculture have dragged their heels and once again farmers will be the losers."

Mr Farrell said that during talks, the priority for ICSA had always been the protection of a nationwide knackery service and for that service to be available to farmers at a reasonable price. Nobody wanted to see a repeat of the situation last autumn when over 3,000 fallen animals were left uncollected on farms for an extended time due to a previous stoppage.

“The Department of Agriculture needs to recognise the urgency of the situation and respond in a constructive manner for this issue to be resolved. There are ways to move this dispute forward and it has to be done sooner rather than later," he said.