Resumption of fallen animal collections is welcomed

IFA animal health chairman Pat Farrell said the resumption of fallen animal collections from farms this Tuesday was a huge relief to farmers who were unfairly used as pawns by the knackeries in their dispute with the Department of Agriculture.

Reacting to the Fallen Animal Collection Scheme announced by the Department of Agriculture, Mr Farrell said the scheme did not address any of the key issues for farmers with fallen animals and had protected the interests of the three rendering plants and licensed knackeries at the expense of farmers.

“This scheme fails to reduce the costs of disposal for farmers and its voluntary nature fails to provide a guaranteed collection service for all farmers,” he said.

Outlining the details of the new scheme Mr Farrell said the Department was providing knackeries with direct subvention towards rendering costs and had established maximum collection fees knackeries were allowed to charge farmers for various categories of animals.

The IFA chairman said the maximum collection fees set by the were grossly out of line with the cost of rendering and left farmers throughout the country exposed to higher disposal costs in the absence of competition between knackeries.

The maximum fees set by the Department of Agriculture are:

Bovines: + 48 months, €54.03



24-48 months, €100



12-24 months, €80



6-12 months, €50



3-6 months, €35



0-3 months, €30

Sheep: €30

Mr Farrell said it was critically important farmers were aware these were maximum fees and should not be interpreted as the going rate for fallen animal collection.

He said farmers should not accept these maximum fees from their knackery and demand a reduction in the fees previously charged to take into account the direct financial support the Department was now providing to the knackeries.

The IFA chairman said the entire area of fallen animal disposal must be revisited by the Department and a guaranteed disposal system put in place that reduced the cost to farmers.

He said the current system was clearly not the most cost-efficient means to have animals disposed of when rendering charges for calves were €4, while farmers are charged up to €30 by knackeries.

These same anomalies existed with all categories of animals with a 500kg 2 to 4-year-old animal costing €50 to render but farmers paying up to €100.

He said clearly the value generated by knackeries in salvage from the carcases was not being returned to farmers.

IFA is calling on the Department of Agriculture to have a full review of the disposal of fallen animals to identify the most cost efficient means to have fallen animals removed from farms.

Mr Farrell said the two key principles for the Department to address were a reduction in collection charges for farmers and guarantee of collection.

“The current scheme must be revisited as a matter of urgency,” he said.