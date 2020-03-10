Farm meetings are going ahead subject to medical advice

IFA meetings are currently proceeding as scheduled, taking on board the relevant HSE advice, according to a statement from the association.

The IFA is part of the Government’s Covid-19 Stakeholder Forum, which gives regular updates on the impact of the coronavirus and the association is guided by the advice from the public health authorities.

Like all families, farm families are very concerned about the virus. There is an additional concern about the potential impact the virus would have at farm level should a farmer be missing from the farm for any period due to illness.

It is extremely important that appropriate measures are put in place, and adhered to, but it is important that measures are proportionate and are based on advice from health professionals, they said.

Meanwhile, ICMSA farm business committee chair Shane O’Loughlin has called on the newly formed Government Cabinet Sub-Committee on Covid-19 to implement sick pay arrangement for sole traders to mitigate the potential spread of the virus.

Mr O’Loughlin said that while most farmers could self-isolate for two weeks and still do their farm work, it had to be assumed that there will be farmers that contract the virus and would unable to fulfil their duties on their farm, such as milking, and who will need assistance.

He said this would have the potential to cause extreme hardship on a farm and the Government needed to ensure that farmers were able to receive relief to pay someone to cover their duties while out sick from the first day of illness.

Mr O’Loughlin said this step would alleviate huge pressure on farmers to keep working through the illness as well as ensuring that food production could continue as normal in the event of the spread of Covid-19.

He also said that there was a question of fundamental fairness where the State was obliged to try and protect all elements of the national workforce. That had to mean the most economically vulnerable element, sole traders, and within that element, the farmers who literally produced the food that fed the population.