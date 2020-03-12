Marts body puts measures in place to deal with Covid-19

The body over marts, ICOS, has committed to taking every step necessary to ensure the safety, health and wellbeing of everyone associated with our marts nationwide.

In a statement they said that they had appropriate measures in place and were continuing to follow all protocols recommended by the health authorities.

In view of guidance issued by the Government and HSE this Thursday, ICOS will be putting a range of additional measures in place as follows:

- We kindly ask that only trading customers - those buying and selling - should attend marts until further notice

- non-trading patrons are asked to refrain from visiting until further notice up to March 29, when further guidance will be provided

- The number of people attending individual mart ringsides at any one time will be limited to 100, which will be managed on a strict rotation system using admission cards which will be rotated among patrons at the entrance / exit to the mart ringside or other such monitoring methods as devised by the mart.

ICO said that rural Ireland was renowned for its great community spirit.

"Please stay in touch with your neighbours and friends, perhaps best by phone, email, social media, and particularly with the elderly to ensure their care and wellbeing while observing all necessary HSE guidelines.," they said.