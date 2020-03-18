Tipperary farmers warned about the dangers of taking a chance with a chainsaw

Agriculture is a cornerstone of the Irish economy, however, the fatality rate in agriculture is far higher than any other economic sector. With fatalities in 2019 seeing a 20% rise from 2018, safety and certified training is at the forefront of our minds for the year ahead.

With machinery and livestock being the obvious areas in which safety should be intently adhered to, it is often the secondary elements of farming that can cause unexpected harm. A chainsaw may be a standard piece of equipment on any farm; however, it is considered one of the most dangerous apparatuses a farmer can have.

The most recent Teagasc National Farm Survey has indicated that roughly 6.5% of all injuries in the Agriculture & Forestry sector are chainsaw or wood related. They have also indicated that approximately 120 serious injuries occur from chainsaw related activities each year. They stated that farmers, farm workers and contractors are particularly at risk. These persons may only use chainsaws occasionally and lack the training, experience and knowledge required for certain tasks. Chainsaws should only be used by suitably trained and competent persons.

In response to the more frequent inclement weather conditions now prevailing in Ireland, which is resulting in the increase in incidents of individual windblown trees down throughout the country, FRS Training are increasing the amount of courses available to operatives who must deal with these type of incidents. After the chaos of recent storms, we would advise people to be observant of reliable weather sources and make necessary precautions for future weather conditions.

FRS Training can deliver a wide range of chainsaw courses tailored to meet the needs of the Agricultural industry. With April being noted as a high-risk month for fatalities and unpredictable weather, we would recommend for farmers, farm assistants, golf course maintenance, sports club maintenance, forestry officials and farm contractors to prepare themselves for the year ahead and book their training now.

The FRS Crosscutting Chainsaw course is ideal for activity in agricultural settings. It runs over 2 days with a recognised certification for each person who completes the course. The course has a large emphasis on crosscutting timber under tension and compression due to storm damage. This course is also suitable for operators who are involved in fencing activities on farmland.

All courses are fully insured, and special attention is given to safety techniques needed for the ever-changing farm environment. FRS Training will tailor the course to meet the needs of participants and can conduct the training locally to suit small or large groups.

