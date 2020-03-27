Tipperary farm leader contacts Minister over marts closure

The Tipperary president of IFA Tim Cullinan has spoken directly with the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed strongly supporting the need for alternative trading arrangements to facilitate the sale of livestock by the marts.

He said IFA had been working with ICOS, the marts and the Department of Agriculture to enable safer trading arrangements, and to allow farm-to-farm movements and the trading of cattle and sheep.

The Toomevara farmer said the marts had a vital role to play in ensuring security of payments.

Their weighing facilities could also be used for individual consignments of cattle without the need for groups of people to congregate, said Mr Cullinan