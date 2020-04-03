Tipperary farming: Banks are urged to provide more liquidity options

The commercial banks must give farmers the financial flexibility and provide more options to access liquidity at low rates, according to IFA president Tim Cullinan

He said that Covid-19 was taking its toll on commodity markets and the supply chain, while disrupting cash flow.

Mr Cullinan said that many farmers and associated agri-businesses will face significant short-term operational challenges in the coming weeks.

“It’s critical that banks inject additional cash at low rates into the system to maintain liquidity. The banks must provide farm families with the leeway to get through this extremely difficult period,” said Mr Cullinan.

The Toomevara farmer encouraged the banks to bring forward a special low-cost term loan products. Extending overdraft facilities when rates are as high as 8% won’t cut it.

Mr Cullinan said he had been in contact with a number of the main banks emphasising the need for flexibility.

“While banks have said they will take a sympathetic approach, it must be matched by real and practical moves at individual account level with farmers on the ground,” said the IFA president.

IFA farm business chair Rosemary McDonagh said the banks had a duty to their customers to maintain an efficient service to their customers.

IFA was proposing that the banks would increase/extend working capital and overdraft facilities; advise and facilitate farmers to switch from overdraft to cheaper term loans where appropriate; develop a suite of lower cost loan products for farmers; allow for interest and capital repayment break of up to six months with a review closer to the expiry date; defer and extend loan repayment periods; renew existing stocking loans and provide for additional loans; provide for a three-month interest and capital repayment break on mortgage repayments, and suspend the need for land valuation reports.