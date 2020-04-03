North Tipperary IFA chair Imelda Walsh welcomes marts reopening

The decision to reopen the country’s marts under strict protocols has been welcomed by the chair of North Tipperary IFA Imelda Walsh.

“This is a massive relief to farmers,” she said this Tuesday. “There is a huge amount of trading at this time with 500,000 cattle on the move.”

Ms Walsh said that having the marts open was very important because farmers needed to have a secure payment mechanism and the marts were the most suitable for this.

“They guarantee payment,” she said, warning that farmers could suddenly find themselves with their cattle gone and a cheque that was not being honoured because of an unscrupulous dealer, leading to further stress.

The marts also guaranteed that the correct paperwork was done and mart managers knew the value of stock so there would be no undercutting of prices.

“Our marts are an integral part of the livestock industry,” she said.

Ms Walsh said that mart managers will ensure that marts are managed accordingly and that social distancing will be followed.

“They will operate under strict protocols,” she said.

Meanwhile, ICOS, the overall marts body, said that following intense discussion with the Department of Agriculture it welcomed confirmation that marts will be allowed to handle livestock trading in a limited way.

This will alleviate the current economic burden on farmers seeking to trade animals and will also ensure that calves can be bought and sold within the now peak calving season, they said.

The new measures will follow strict procedures and marts will not be open for auctions or public visitation. The marts will liaise with buyers and sellers and will match potential buyers of specific livestock to relevant sellers.

ICOS livestock and environment executive Ray Doyle outlined that, under the terms of the new arrangements, each mart will be required to prepare an operating protocol which will be subject to approval by the Department.

He said the procedures which had been proposed by ICOS would typically include marts using their databases to match sellers with potential buyers according to the type, weight, breed of animals for sale, and ideally agreeing a price per kilo prior to a sale being finalised.

A delivery time to the mart would then also be agreed, including weighing into the animal identification and movement system and the use of drop boxes for all relevant documentation.

Only mart staff would handle the animals.

The buyer and seller would not have contact with each other, but each would be able to observe the weighing data and the buyer would be able to view the animals from a distance prior to finalising the sale which would be completed electronically.

Full sanitisation protocols will also be effected and no members of the public and no visitors will be permitted next nor near the mart premises at any time.

“This is an eminently reasonable outcome and the Department is to be commended for its solutions based approach to our proposals,” said Mr Doyle.