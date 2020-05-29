Ifac advises Tipperary farmers about new TAMS 11 closing date

Ifac, the farming, food, and agribusiness professional services firm, is reminding Tipperary farmers that the Department of Agriculture has made a number of extensions to the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS II) deadlines, owing to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Philip O’Connor, Head of Farm Support at ifac states that the closing date for Tranche 17 of TAMS has been deferred to June 5, 2020.

This three-month extension on completion deadlines will allow flexibility on all projects due to be completed (or approvals due to expire) between March 1 and July 1.

A three-month extension on outstanding TAMS payment claims for projects to be completed by July 1.

A derogation is now in place which defers the obligation to complete the now postponed Health & Safety course but allows the applicant to be paid for completed works. This derogation is proposed for a three-month period. These participants will be required to complete a course when courses resume.

The grants available under TAMS II are 40% of €80,000 and this increases to 60% if an applicant is a Young Trained Farmer. Registered farm partnerships also allow for a “double” ceiling of a grant claimable on a total spend of up to €160,000.

The Low Emissions Slurry Equipment grant is another grant that is often forgotten about. The grants available here on certain slurry spreading equipment are 40% of €40,000 and this increases to 60% if an applicant is a Young Trained Farmer (must apply through YFCIS). Registered farm partnerships are allowed an additional ceiling with a total spend of up to €60,000.

The next tranche after June 5 will open on June 6 and is expected to close in late August (TBC).

While a farmer won’t miss out being able to apply for TAMS II if they apply in the wrong tranche, it could delay their investments / the timescale for their investment proposal.

Finally, don’t rush the decision on investment for the sake of meeting a deadline; this could be far more costly than delaying your application and making the right investment for your farm.

The following are three key areas when looking at a capital investment:

Should you make the investment?

Will the capital expenditure give a Return of Investment?

Consider your cash flow pressures

Have you adequately financially planned the investment?

If borrowing, have you the required borrowing capacity?

Review the tax planning issues

Value Added Tax (VAT)

Income Tax

Capital Repayment Trap.