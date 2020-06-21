Tipperary farming: Seven IFA are staff to share €1.134m under redundancy package

Seven long-serving IFA staff are to go under a package that will cost the association €1.134m, it has been revealed.

In February, IFA made a voluntary early retirement offer available to staff as part of a programme to restructure the organisation.

The process has now been completed and the seven staff will leave the organisation in the coming months.

IFA director general Damian McDonald said that the staff had given outstanding service to IFA and Irish farmers throughout their careers with the organisation.

“On behalf of IFA, I want to thank them for the huge commitment and loyalty they have given to the association, and to wish them and their families all the best for the future.”

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that having top class committed staff working with elected farmer officers is central to IFA’s success.

“On behalf of Irish farmers and the current and former officers of IFA, I want to thank the staff for the huge contribution they have made to IFA” he said.