Revealed: Questions asked over discovery of atypical BSE in a cow in Tipperary

Questions have been asked over a report into the discovery of atypical BSE in a cow in Tipperary.

Fianna Fáil’s Anne Rabbitte raised the issue in a Parliamentary Question.

On May 14, the Agriculture Department identified a suspected case of “atypical BSE” in a 14-year-old cow as a result of its surveillance of “fallen animals”.

On May 22, confirmatory tests carried out verified the suspect case as one of atypical BSE.

The report has been completed and a summary of the key findings will be made available in due course.