FULL REPORT: 'A huge success,' first sale in Cashel Mart using online Marteye app
Below is a report from the Cashel Mart Sale on Saturday, August 22.
Saturday was the mart’s first online sale using the Marteye app.
It was a huge success for both buyers and sellers. There was a good entry of cattle along with some reared calves and weanlings.
Heifers:
2 x LM - 377kg - €850
2 x LM - 385kg - €845
1 x LM - 595kg - €1250
4 x LM - 420kg - €970
4 x LM - 470kg - €1020
1 x AA - 480kg - €970
1 x HE - 426kg - €820
Bullocks:
1 x HE - 455kg - €855
1 x LM - 605kg - €1210
2 x LM - 437kg - €980
2 x LM - 440kg - €1050
2 x LM - 495kg - €1195
3 x LM - 470kg - €990
2 x FR - 600kg - €995
2 x FR - 610kg - €1050
5 x FR - 508kg - €845
Cows:
LM running with bull 5 star €1240
LM running with bull 4 star €1200
LM running with bull 5 star €1340
Reared Calves:
1 x AA €380 bulls
1 x HEX €390 heifer
3 x AA €430 bulls
1 x HE €470 heifer
Weanlings:
1 x LM - 305kg - €700 bull
1 x LM - 295kg - €660 heifer
1 x CH - 280kg - €730 bull
1 x CH - 260kg - €640 bull
1 x HE - 272kg - €700 bull
If you wish to sell stock next week please call the Mart office during the week to book in stock. We are online with Marteye next week please call office with any questions. Enquiries: Cashel Mart Office - 062-62500
