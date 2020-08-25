FULL REPORT: 'A huge success,' first sale in Cashel Mart using online Marteye app

Below is a report from the Cashel Mart Sale on Saturday, August 22.

Saturday was the mart’s first online sale using the Marteye app.

It was a huge success for both buyers and sellers. There was a good entry of cattle along with some reared calves and weanlings.

Check out the report below:

Heifers:

2 x LM - 377kg - €850

2 x LM - 385kg - €845

1 x LM - 595kg - €1250

4 x LM - 420kg - €970

4 x LM - 470kg - €1020

1 x AA - 480kg - €970

1 x HE - 426kg - €820

Bullocks:

1 x HE - 455kg - €855

1 x LM - 605kg - €1210

2 x LM - 437kg - €980

2 x LM - 440kg - €1050

2 x LM - 495kg - €1195

3 x LM - 470kg - €990

2 x FR - 600kg - €995

2 x FR - 610kg - €1050

5 x FR - 508kg - €845

Cows:

LM running with bull 5 star €1240

LM running with bull 4 star €1200

LM running with bull 5 star €1340

Reared Calves:

1 x AA €380 bulls

1 x HEX €390 heifer

3 x AA €430 bulls

1 x HE €470 heifer

Weanlings:

1 x LM - 305kg - €700 bull

1 x LM - 295kg - €660 heifer

1 x CH - 280kg - €730 bull

1 x CH - 260kg - €640 bull

1 x HE - 272kg - €700 bull

If you wish to sell stock next week please call the Mart office during the week to book in stock. We are online with Marteye next week please call office with any questions. Enquiries: Cashel Mart Office - 062-62500