Tipperary farming: call for task force over dog attacks on sheep flocks

IFA Sheep Chairman Sean Dennehy has called on the Minister for Heritage Malcolm Noonan to immediately co-ordinate a national task force to tackle the ongoing issue of dog attacks on farms.

He made the call following several fatal attacks on sheep flocks around the country in recent days, including one at Ballywilliam outside Nenagh in which one sheep was killed.

“The stories I have heard are horrific. We met the Minister before Christmas and raised the enforcement of existing regulations on dog control, including microchipping. He agreed to initiate engagements with the relevant agencies to strengthen controls for dog ownership and better enforcement of existing obligations on owners. This must happen immediately,” he said.