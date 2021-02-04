Deputy Jackie Cahill supports changes to the Beef Emergency Aid Measure scheme

"The Minister has put forward a strong case to the Commission seeking a new 12-month reference period of 1st January 2021 to 31st December 2021 for those farmers who require further time." - Deputy Jackie Cahill

Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill has welcomed the case made by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD to the European Commission seeking changes to the Beef Emergency Aid Measure (BEAM) scheme.

Deputy Cahill said he understands that a cohort of farmers are not on course to meet the 5% nitrogen reduction aspect of the scheme and have been raising their concerns with him.

The Tipperary TD commented: “I have been listening to farmers who are currently facing a penalty for not reaching their targets. I have been working with my Party colleague, Minister Charlie McConalogue to address this issue.

"In recognition of the important of this issue on farmers in Tipperary, at my request, the Minister has written to the European Commission seeking some changes to the BEAM scheme in order to ease the burden on those farmers who are not on target to meet the 5% nitrogen reduction element of the scheme, but want to meet these targets and are working towards this.

Tipperary TD, Deputy Jackie Cahill

“As it stands, applicants have until 30th June to reach their reduction target and the Minister has put forward a strong case to the Commission seeking a new 12-month reference period of 1st January 2021 to 31st December 2021 for those farmers who require further time.

“Although the European Commission is not guaranteed to grant the extension, I can assure farmers, that I am working with Minister McConalogue, and we are doing all that we can on this issue. We are listening to, and engaging with, farmers on the issue and we are working with the Commission exploring whether any fair and proportionate options are available to help affected farmers in Tipperary in a fair way,” concluded Deputy Cahill.