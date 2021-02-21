Macra members share their experiences of working from home

Covid-19 has changed the way we approach our workday with many commutes being eliminated allowing for that time to be used differently.

In the recent Macra na Feirme Rural Youth Survey those working in rural Ireland outside of farming were asked a series of questions concerning their work/life balance and the impact of Covid-19 on their lives.

53% of all young rural people surveyed responded that yes, they would like to work from home or from a remote working hub in the future, with 34% of respondents answering that no, they would not like to work from home or from a remote work hub in the future.

Over 47% of those surveyed were happy with their current work life balance. Of that cohort, 30% shared that their workload has decreased since Covid-19 and 70% commented that their workload remained the same. 53% of those surveyed were unhappy with their current work life balance.

Within that group, 57% stated their workload has increased since Covid-19, with 43% identifying that their workload has stayed the same.

59% of those surveyed identified spending more time with their families as a positive to Covid-19, with 48% of respondents believed that there had been an increase in spending in the local economy. Other positives identified included learning new skills, greater care towards the environment and more community spirit.

Helen Hayes – Marketing Manager, North Tipperary says “I am currently in a rural area that is awaiting broadband, and will most likely be still waiting for quite some time.

I've worked remotely for the last seven years. The pandemic has changed the way I work in that it has become more remote than usual. My work usually takes me out of the country once a month, but as of last March I've been grounded. I've had to adapt and work within the limits of the restrictions. Internet is crucial for me to be able to work. Physical meetings/conferences have been replaced with phone calls, emails and zoom. I recently moved to a new house, and I am currently in a rural area that is awaiting broadband and will most likely be still waiting for quite some time.

We have had to opt for mobile broadband which I'm grateful for, but we had to do quite a bit of research to get and even as is, is not the strongest. I'm hopeful that when we eventually get high-fibre broadband it will lessen the chance of the freezing of my friends on WhatsApp calls and being able to converse more on zoom without having to resort to the chat box or worrying about signal interference”.