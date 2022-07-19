Early arrival advised to the Energy and Farm Business Show at Gurteen College

IFA Environment and Rural Affairs Chair Paul O’Brien said that farmers should arrive early today, Tuesday 19th July at the 2022 Energy and Farm Business Show in Gurteen College, Tipperary to hear the live panel discussion with industry leaders on the difficulties faced by the farming sector.

Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC), Marie Donnelly, Climate Change Advisory Council Chairperson, Professor Frank O’Mara, Director, Teagasc and Tim Cullinan, IFA President will participate in a live panel discussion.

“With the finalisation of the sectoral emission reduction targets imminent, the live panel discussion is every opportune”, said Mr. O’Brien. “Farmers are faced with an enormous challenge and despite the talk of diversification, the options are still limited but can grow if the right supports are introduced”.

In addition, there will be live panel discussions at the Energy, Sustainable Agriculture and Farm Business Options pavilions.

“I am very much looking forward to participating in the panel discussion that will look at look at large scale solar as an alternative land use option and what needs to happened to overcome the barriers to adoption”, said Mr. O’Brien.

