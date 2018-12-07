Tipperary relaxing bedtime books a wonderful bonding experience for families

Clinical hypnotherapist Pamela Walsh launched her first children's relaxing bedtime story books at Fethard Horse Country Experience in County Tipperary recently.

Pamela, a mother of two, knows and understands how important it is for children to have a good night’s sleep. The idea for the books began with her own children when helping them relax at bedtime. They loved it so much that Pamela would tell a "relaxing story" every night. She then decided to write two books to help other children relax and prepare for sleep.

The two books tell the story of Tom, or Sarah, as they take a sleepy adventure through the Enchanted Forest where they meet a host of sleepy animals on their way to bed and finally meet the sleep fairy whose job was to sprinkle the magic sleeping dust down over the Enchanted Forest. What better way to start the sleep process than a ‘relaxing story’ as her children like to call it. This short story book can also create a wonderful bonding time for your family to enjoy.

Books retail at €12.99 (plus postage & packing €3) and can be purchased online from her website. Alternatively, books are available from O’Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Fethard, Fethard Post Office, Centra Fethard and Killenaule, Town and County in Fethard, The Narrow Space in Clonmel, and Boyles in Thurles.

