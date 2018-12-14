Tipperary young sports stars honoured

There was great recognition for young stars of the future at a sports award ceremony in Fethard, County Tipperary, last weekend.

The Butler’s Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Award for November was shared by three winners - Freya Byrne who won the Irish Canoe Slalom Junior Ladies C1 Flat Water Series for 2018, along with Matt Coen and Jack Quinlan who played a pivotal role in helping the South Tipperary under 13 team to regain the Peadar Cummins Cup for the first time in eight years.

The awards were presented by Sean O'Sullivan, representing this month's sponsor, Clonmel's O'Sullivan Insurance.

The ‘Mentor of the Month’ award was won by Jason Lawrence. Jason plays a leading part in the running of Galteemore Kickboxing Club. As coach and trainer, Jason achieved considerable success at competitive outings with the younger members of the club. He also recently completed a referee’s course.

