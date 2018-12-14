Santa braves the weather to turn on the Christmas lights in County Tipperary

Santa received a warm welcome on a cold afternoon when he arrived by sleigh to The Square in Fethard, County Tipperary, to officially turn on the Christmas lights

A large crowd braved the weather to meet Santa and join the carol singing by the pupils of Holy Trinity National School, which also saw the members of the school band join the festivities and play some seasonal tunes for all present.

Santa then made his way to the Convent Community Hall, where the fabulous and lively entertainment company Giggles Entertainment entertained all the children while they waited for their chance to visit Santa in his specially prepared grotto.

